13 arrested after riots at Barcelona protest

Thirteen people have been arrested and 30 police officers were injured after riots broke out after a protest against the housing crisis in Barcelona. Around 20,000 people took part in the demonstration.

According to data from the Catalan police, participants in the clashes erected 28 barricades and caused 22 fires. At least one car and several bicycles were affected by the flames.

The clashes began after the end of the protest

After the end of the demonstration, several groups of young people began throwing flares, fire extinguishers, glass bottles, paving stones and other heavy objects at the police. According to the police, the aggressive actions were carried out by groups of hooded individuals.

The clashes covered the center of Barcelona and the area around the Plaza de Catalunya. There is a tent camp of protesters against the housing crisis there. Some of the participants in the riots tried unsuccessfully to hide in the area of the camp.

Among the 13 arrested is a minor girl. Data on detainees is presented as information on arrests and does not imply established guilt.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, efe.com