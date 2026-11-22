Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš described the draft European Union multiannual budget for 2028–2034 as “absolutely unacceptable”. His main objections concern the reduction in funding for Czechia, spending on European institutions and the planned financial support for Ukraine.

“Why should we give money from the European budget to Ukraine? Ukraine should receive money outside the European budget,” Babiš said in a video posted on the social network X.

The draft was presented on 21 November by European Council President António Costa. Its revised framework envisages total spending being reduced by €204 billion compared with the European Commission’s initial proposal. At the same time, it retains a reserve for Ukraine of up to €100 billion at current prices.

Discrepancy between two budget proposals

Babiš pointed out that the proposal by the Irish presidency, presented as early as October, envisages cutting the budget by €32 billion. According to him, Czechia could lose CZK 7.5 billion under this scheme.

This proposal differs from the framework presented by Costa on 21 November. The Czech prime minister criticised both the cuts to national funding and the fact that, according to the draft, European structures will cost around €100 billion over seven years.

“This is absolutely unacceptable to us,” Babiš said, referring to the proposed budget changes and their impact on Czechia.

Prague calls for a separate debate on aid for Kyiv

Foreign Minister Petr Macinka supported the prime minister’s position. He said that the budget negotiations were difficult, but that disagreements were a necessary part of reaching a final agreement.

“The debate on financial aid for Ukraine is undoubtedly justified and timely, but this is a different discussion and should be separated from the debate on the EU budget,” Macinka said.

Czechia continues to be a net recipient of funds from the EU budget. Last year, the country received CZK 31.1 billion more than it contributed. According to the analysts cited in the article, as the country’s prosperity increases, this position may change in the coming years.

The EU budget proposal will be discussed by the leaders of the member states at a European Council meeting on 26 and 27 November in Brussels. Until a final agreement is reached, the positions of Czechia and the other countries may lead to further changes to the framework.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ceskenoviny.cz, eurointegration.com.ua