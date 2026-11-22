President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili pardoned 232 convicts on the occasion of Giorgoba – St. George’s Day, the head of state’s administration reported. The pardon affects 216 people serving sentences in prison and another 16 people serving non-custodial sentences.

The statement said that the decision was made within the president’s constitutional powers. “The exercise of the exclusive constitutional power granted to the president is based on the principles of humanism and the interests of the state,” the administration said.

Giorgoba is observed on November 23

Giorgoba is one of the most revered religious holidays in Georgia and is celebrated every year on November 23. St. George’s Day is included on the list of official public holidays and is a non-working day in the country.

Kavelashvili’s administration did not disclose the names of those pardoned or details of their sentences. It was also not specified exactly when the procedures for releasing those serving sentences in prison would be completed.

Sources: 1tv.ge, paraleli.ge, georgiatimes.ge