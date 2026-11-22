A seven-year-old boy was pulled alive from under the rubble of a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region. The child, whose name is David, spent nearly 14 hours trapped under the building structures following a Russian drone strike.

Rescuers first discovered belongings that relatives identified. They then found the boy himself. “When the child saw the rescuers, he began calmly talking to them and kept repeating that everything was all right,” Interior Minister Ivan Vygovskyi said.

According to the minister, David is in stable condition and is already under medical supervision. His rescue was also reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The death toll from the attack has risen to four, while six people have been injured. Nine people may still be trapped under the rubble, as rescue teams continue working at the scene.

“We have just received information from eyewitnesses about a phone call from a woman who is likely under the rubble. We are verifying this information,” Vygovskyi said. According to him, a minute of silence is also regularly observed so that rescuers can listen for signals from people trapped under the rubble.

Earlier, two people were reported killed and four injured. One of the identified victims is an 18-year-old man. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building in Dymer.

The rescue operation is continuing, and the number of victims and injured people may change as work under the rubble progresses.

Sources: pravda.com.ua