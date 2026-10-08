Tirana Mayor Speaks Through AI Avatar From Arrest

Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj addressed the Albanian capital through an AI-created avatar while in custody on corruption charges. The video was posted on his official social media accounts on October 6.

The digital image looks like Veliaj, speaks in his voice, and is filmed against a backdrop of the flags of Tirana and Albania. In the video, he presents the results of his administration, including the construction of schools, kindergartens and nurseries, and at the end repeats his promise of free meals for students.

“For 20 months, I have been held hostage and I cannot write this address without the help of artificial intelligence“, declares Veliai's digital image.

The avatar then repeats the mayor's thesis that he was “set up“ and unjustly imprisoned, and adds: “I will keep my promises. I will work even from my cell“. The video has been labeled as content created with artificial intelligence.

The case against the mayor

Erion Veliai was arrested in February 2025 at the request of the SPAK special anti-corruption prosecutor's office. According to the indictment, he and his wife participated in a scheme to embezzle city funds and receive bribes worth nearly 1 million euros. The charges include corruption, money laundering and concealment of assets.

Veliaj denies the charges. The case was brought to court in February 2026, and on September 15, the Supreme Court of Albania upheld his detention. He has been in custody since February 2025 without a final verdict and enjoys the presumption of innocence.

Formally Remains in Office

Tirana is governed in an unusual situation, as Veliaj formally continues to be mayor despite being detained. The city council voted to remove him in 2025 and scheduled new elections, but the Constitutional Court declared the decision illegal and overturned the procedure.

Thus, the digital avatar has become a way for Veliai to deliver public messages while he cannot appear in person. The main message in the video is related to the promised free meals for students, but the address simultaneously defends his position in the case and emphasizes his claim to continue his political role from arrest.

Sources: mezha.ua, thenextweb.com, top-channel.tv