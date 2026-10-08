British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has opened the door to changing relations with the European Union and said Brexit had done “more harm than good“. Among the options the government will consider is Britain's rejoining the 27-nation bloc.

Burnham made the statement in his first speech as leader to the ruling Labour Party's annual conference. He said he would survey public support over the next six weeks before presenting options for a long-term relationship with the country's largest trading partner.

Starmer restrictions lifted

Burnham's position differs from the "red lines" set out by Keir Starmer in Labour's 2024 election manifesto, which ruled out a return to the European single market, customs union and free movement of people.

Options now under discussion include a customs union with the EU, rejoining the single market on a Norway-like model, and a full return to the European Union. Burnham has not yet committed to a specific option for the next general election.

“This is the first time a British politician in power has been prepared to stand up and say that Brexit is a failure that we need to deal with or fundamentally fix,“ said Joel Reland, an analyst at the UK in a Changing Europe think tank.

Economic pressure puts the issue back on the agenda

Estimates of the economic damage from leaving the single market range from 6% to 8% of gross domestic product. According to the British government, even full implementation of the more moderate plan to improve relations with the EU would add at most 0.3% to GDP by 2040.

The “reset“ program The May 2025 Brexit deal, launched by Starmer, has been blocked by disputes, including over fees for EU students in the UK. A summit between London and Brussels scheduled for November 20 also remains in doubt.

In May, Brussels rejected a British proposal to join the single market for goods only, without restoring the free movement of people. This highlights the limitations facing London in its attempts to negotiate a closer relationship with the EU.

Public attitudes are also changing

Burnham's change in position comes against the backdrop of a sociological survey, according to which almost half of Britons support rejoining the European Union. Most voters believe that Brexit has worsened the country's economic situation.

The issue could become a serious political dispute before the next election. Nigel Farage has reacted positively to the decision to put the Brexit debate back at the centre of politics, while the Conservative Party's position remains unclear.

At this stage, there is no decision on Britain's return to the EU. The British government is yet to assess the public reaction and compare different models of relations with the bloc.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, theguardian.com, euronews.com