Iraq prepares to export crude oil via Syria

Iraq is preparing to export crude oil by truck through Syria to the Mediterranean port of Baniyas. The new route should bypass the Strait of Hormuz, through which the bulk of Iraq's seaborne exports traditionally pass.

The first trucks of crude oil could arrive in Syria by mid-October, and the agreement between the two governments is almost complete. Youssef Kiblawi, head of Syrian Petroleum Co., told Bloomberg. "I expect the export of Iraqi crude oil via Syria by truck to begin as soon as possible," he said.

The fuel oil is already being transported along the route

Syria is already receiving Iraqi fuel oil, which is delivered by truck to Baniyas and then loaded onto tankers for export. According to Kiblawi, about 1,000 trucks are involved in the operation daily, each carrying approximately 220 barrels.

The crude oil is expected to use at least as many trucks, and possibly more, since the volumes of the raw material are significantly larger than those of the fuel oil. The Syrian side plans to provide temporary storage tanks in the port area before the cargo is loaded onto ships.

The Strait of Hormuz remains key to Iraqi exports

The bulk of Iraq's oil is produced in the south of the country and exported through terminals near Basra. In 2025, about 3.3 million barrels of Iraqi oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The northern alternative route runs along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline through Turkey to the Mediterranean Sea, but its work has been suspended since 2023. With this dependence on sea exports, the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz poses a risk to Baghdad's revenues from oil sales.

The Associated Press also reports that Iraq has begun using land routes through Syria to export oil products, but emphasizes that this option is more expensive and less efficient. Anadolu Agency said the planned crude oil export would expand the existing fuel oil corridor.

The new corridor will have limited capacity

The planned route through Syria will not replace Iraq's main exports through the Persian Gulf. The capacity of road transport is significantly lower, and the costs of transport, storage and transshipment are higher. However, it could provide an additional supply channel if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains difficult.

So far, it has been confirmed that fuel oil is being transported through Syria. The crude oil export has been announced as an upcoming operation, with the specific quantities and exact date for the start of the first convoys not yet specified.

Sources: rbc.ru, apnews.com, mobile.aa.com.tr