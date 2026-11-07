Klychko: Kyiv facing severe problems with electricity, heating and water

Kyiv is facing an extremely serious situation with electricity, heating and water supplies following a Russian overnight attack. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitalii Klychko.

According to him, energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were damaged. The damage has disrupted the operation of Kyiv's heating and water supply systems.

Damage and casualties following the attack

“The situation with the capital's energy supply is extremely difficult. Accordingly, this is affecting the operation of the city's heating and water supply systems. Energy workers and utility services are working to restore services for residents,” Vitalii Klychko said.

During the attack on Kyiv carried out overnight on November 7, fires broke out in the Solomianskyi district. Damage and destruction were reported at residential buildings, a kindergarten and a non-residential building.

Three people were injured, including a child. The data on damage to the energy infrastructure covers the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, while restoration work is continuing.

Sources: pravda.com.ua