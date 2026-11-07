Qatar Proposes New Alliance for Peace and Global Stability

Qatar has proposed the creation of a new alliance of small, economically prosperous states that would contribute to strengthening international peace and security. The initiative was presented by the country’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during an address to the Oxford Union debating society in the United Kingdom, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Qatari diplomat proposed that the new alliance be named “Thriving States” and include countries that have succeeded in turning their relatively small size into an economic and diplomatic advantage.

According to him, these states are distinguished by stability, economic development, flexibility and international trust. Despite their limited territories and populations, they already make a significant contribution to the global economy and can expand their influence over international security.

“My proposal is that these thriving states, which have become important participants in global economic prosperity, should also assume an equally significant role in international peace. Not through individual initiatives, but through a collective, structured and consistent approach,” Al Thani said.

According to him, small states are increasingly among the first victims of conflicts for whose outbreak they bear no responsibility. Therefore, they must build mechanisms for joint action instead of relying entirely on decisions made by the world’s major powers.

The Qatari foreign minister stressed that the new alliance would not be able to resolve all international crises on its own or replace the leading states in global politics. However, it could use its combined economic capabilities, expertise and diplomatic contacts to prevent and contain conflicts.

He described such a model of cooperation as a “chain for ensuring peace and stability” that would support international security efforts.

“We cannot entrust our stability to others, nor should we resign ourselves to inaction,” Al Thani said, calling on states with limited geopolitical influence to be more active in international relations.

In his address, the Qatari prime minister also touched on ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran.

He said that Doha was maintaining contacts with representatives of the US administration who, in his view, had a sincere intention to prevent further escalation of the conflict. Al Thani noted that certain representatives of the Iranian leadership had also contributed to containing tensions.

According to him, the results of the midterm elections in the United States could influence Washington’s future policy, but did not change the American side’s intention to seek a diplomatic solution.

“We will never have a perfectly peaceful agreement, but we cannot wait for the ideal solution and give up the opportunity to reach a good agreement,” the Qatari diplomat stressed.

He acknowledged that diplomatic contacts were less intense than in previous days, but assured that Qatar’s mediation efforts were continuing.

The proposal for an alliance of thriving states is currently a political initiative, with no specific participants, organizational structure or timeline for its creation having been announced.

The idea reflects Qatar’s aspiration to expand its role as an international mediator and encourage more active participation by smaller states in decision-making related to global security.