The American multinational technology corporation Google has blocked more than 300 Lithuanian pirate websites. This was reported to the Seimas (the Lithuanian parliament) by the Radio and Television Commission.

“The Commission asked Google to remove from its search engine and block 322 websites containing pirated content, which means that the content on them was published illegally and in violation of copyright,” the Lithuanian regulator said in a statement.

The American company reviewed and granted the request. Access to the internet platforms in question was blocked.

According to the Commission, which identified the violations during its monitoring of the online environment, more than 90% of pirate websites offered illegal streaming of films and television series.

At the same time, the website through which customers paid for illegal services was blocked by providers of stolen intellectual property.