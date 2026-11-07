US offers up to $20 million for information on Iran’s nuclear program

The US is offering a reward of up to USD 20 million for information related to Iran’s nuclear program. The offer is part of the State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program and also includes possible relocation for people who provide information.

US authorities are seeking data on nuclear facilities and equipment, as well as on scientists, officials, organizations and other individuals linked to the program. The offer also covers information on the movement of people and assets connected to Tehran’s nuclear activities.

“Rewards for Justice” is offering up to $20 million and possible relocation for information on Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment and associated personnel, as well as the movement of all of them, the program’s announcement states.

Washington seeks information on scientists and technologies

US Central Command, which is responsible for US military operations in the Middle East, also circulated information about the reward. According to the US offer, information may be submitted about nuclear scientists and officials, technologies and capabilities linked to the program, as well as organizations and personnel.

The announcement comes amid continuing military and political tensions between Washington and Tehran. The war between the US and Iran began after US-Israeli strikes against Iran in February, while the nuclear program remains a central issue in the conflict and in discussions about its possible end.

US points to uranium enrichment

The rationale for the offer states that in 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency found that Iran was enriching uranium to 60 percent purity. This is significantly above the level usually required for civilian nuclear activities and is technically close to the 90-percent purity associated with the production of nuclear weapons.

The US program also claims that Iran is the only non-nuclear-armed country producing uranium with such a high degree of enrichment. It also notes that the lack of full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency has led to the loss of some continuous oversight of the production and stockpiles of key components, including centrifuges.

The US says that through the reward, it seeks to obtain information that could help identify facilities, technologies and individuals linked to Iran’s nuclear program. Tips can be submitted through the channels of “Rewards for Justice”.