Germany May Abandon Mandatory Military Service

Germany may avoid reinstating mandatory military service if the positive recruitment trend continues. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this in an interview with publications belonging to the Funke media group, as cited by Bild.

According to him, the German army now numbers around 190,000 service members, the highest level in the past 13 years. The minister believes that the measures introduced under the new law on modernising military service are producing results and could ensure the necessary increase in personnel without mandatory mobilisation of young people.

“If this trend continues, we will have no problems increasing the numbers,” Pistorius said. In his view, if this development continues, there will be no grounds for discussions about reinstating conscription.

Since January 2026, Germany has had a new model of military service in place, which preserves the voluntary principle but introduces mandatory completion of questionnaires by young men and the gradual reinstatement of medical examinations to determine fitness for service. Women may participate voluntarily. The aim is for the Bundeswehr to reach between 255,000 and 270,000 service members by 2035.

The minister’s statement comes amid protests by young Germans against the possible return of conscription. Pistorius said he understood their concerns, but stressed that strengthening the army is intended to prevent military conflict through deterrence.

The minister also acknowledged the need to attract more women to the German armed forces. He also commented on cases of sexual assault in the military, noting that around 460 suspected offences were registered last year. Pistorius promised decisive measures to prevent and punish such cases.