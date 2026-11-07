Macron complains: You are all too harsh on me

French President Emmanuel Macron believes he has been subjected to excessively harsh criticism despite what he has achieved during his two terms in office. This becomes clear from his personal correspondence with journalist Françoise Degois, published in her new book „You Are All Too Harsh on Me“, French publication TIME France reports.

The book, released on November 5, follows nearly two years of conversations between the head of state and the journalist, who is known for her left-wing political views and previously served as an adviser to Socialist politician Ségolène Royal. The correspondence began in the summer of 2024, when Macron personally thanked her for a post on the social network X defending his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The initial contact gradually developed into candid political disputes. Degois criticizes the president for his decision to dissolve the National Assembly in 2024 and for refusing to appoint a prime minister proposed by the united left. Macron, for his part, defends his actions and insists that the snap election prevented the far-right National Rally from taking power.

In an interview with TIME France, the journalist admits that the president sometimes manages to convince her with his arguments, but says that he has difficulty accepting his own political mistakes. Degois believes that Macron underestimated the ability of left-wing parties to unite against the far right, which proved to be a serious error in his political calculations.

The disclosed messages also reveal the president’s attitude toward his political allies and opponents. He criticizes former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, makes sharp comments about the far right and the far left, while expressing a positive opinion of Socialist Olivier Faure.

His comments on the attitude of the media and political commentators have attracted particular attention. Macron points out that over the years his administration has taken a number of measures related to purchasing power and the fight against separatism, but in his view these efforts often remain undervalued.

The president also comments on his plans after the end of his second term in 2027. He rejects speculation that he will start working for one of France’s influential billionaires, while suggesting that he may develop his own business, probably outside France.

The publication of the personal correspondence provoked mixed reactions in France. According to French media, Macron’s entourage criticized the decision to make the private conversations public, but did not dispute the authenticity of the quoted messages.

Françoise Degois herself emphasizes that her aim is not to portray the president solely in a negative light, but to show the contradictions in his character and the way he exercises power.