Serbia’s election winners promise closer ties with the EU

The “Student List”, which won Serbia’s parliamentary elections on 25 October, intends to restore trust in state institutions and give new impetus to relations with the European Union. This was stated by lawyer Mario Reljanović, one of the movement’s future MPs, in an interview with the Italian publication Il Nord Est.

According to him, the electoral victory, following nearly two years of student protests, demonstrates Serbian citizens’ desire for a change in the political model. The movement intends to govern according to the principles of direct democracy, without a strongly defined leader, placing emphasis on the rule of law, equal opportunities and civic participation.

Among the first tasks of the future government will be investigating violations committed under the previous administration, limiting political influence over the state administration and introducing transparent procedures for appointing officials. Changes to electoral and media legislation are also planned.

Reljanović said the movement expected resistance from representatives of the previous administration. He said attempts had already been made to destabilise the financial system, including through capital flight from the country. He pointed to the cases involving Alta Banka and Poštanska štedionica, accusing structures linked to the previous government of attempting to create economic instability.

Regarding European integration, the future MP stressed that the “Student List” programme was compatible with the EU’s core values and could accelerate Belgrade’s rapprochement with Brussels. At the same time, he criticised the European institutions for what he described as their insufficient response to human rights violations under Vučić’s government.

In foreign policy, the movement intends to defend Serbia’s national interests while taking the country’s energy dependence on Russia into account. Reljanović said relations with Moscow would be based on the principle of the territorial sovereignty of states, while regional policy would focus on reducing tensions in the Balkans.

On the issue of Kosovo, the “Student List” maintains the position that the region is part of Serbia under the Serbian Constitution. However, the movement promises to place greater emphasis on improving the living conditions of the Serbian population, including access to healthcare, education and social services.

Reljanović stressed that the future government would seek a peaceful transfer of power, although no direct contacts had yet been established with the outgoing administration.