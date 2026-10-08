Fire hits Yandex data center in Ryazan region

A fire broke out on the territory of the “Sasta“ machine-building plant in the city of Sasovo, Ryazan region, where a “Yandex“ data center is located. The company confirmed that an incident occurred at the site, affecting part of the infrastructure, but stated that there were no injuries.

“Currently, the situation at the site is under control, there are no injuries. The team is eliminating the consequences of the accident and restoring the operation of the affected services,“ reported “Yandex“.

The Astra publication linked the fire to the data center after analyzing photos and videos published by eyewitnesses. Ukrainian monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ claim that the fire started after a Ukrainian attack. This claim has not been officially confirmed by Russian or Ukrainian authorities.

Internet services affected

Ryazan Oblast was included in the Russian Defense Ministry's summary among the regions where Ukrainian drones were shot down on the night of October 8. Local authorities have not provided details about the consequences of the alleged attack.

Several Russian Internet sites have become inaccessible following the incident. Among them are the automated publishing platform Postmypost and the regional version of „Komsomolskaya Pravda“ for the Ryazan Oblast, „Dozhd“ reported.

„Yandex“ said its teams were working to restore the affected services. The company did not specify which parts of the infrastructure were damaged and did not say when the full restoration of work would be completed.

The data center is located in an industrial complex

The data center in Sasovo was opened in 2014. It occupies part of the former premises of the “Sasta“ plant - a manufacturer of metal-cutting machines, whose products are supplied to engineering enterprises in Russia and exported abroad.

The fire calls into question the operation of some of the services that rely on the infrastructure at the site, but there is currently no official data on the scale of material damage or affected data.

In September, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced strikes on Ukrainian data centers. According to the department, they process and transmit intelligence data in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The report on the Sasovo incident did not specify whether the facility was the target of an attack.

Sources: meduza.io, tvrain.tv, ru.themoscowtimes.com