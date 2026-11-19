French President Emmanuel Macron called on all of Ukraine’s allies to immediately provide the country with the necessary air defense capabilities. He made his appeal in Berlin, where representatives of countries supporting Kyiv had gathered, including representatives of US President Donald Trump.

“The absolute priority is the deployment of new anti-missile systems and new interceptors. Anyone who has the capability to provide the means for the defense and protection of Ukrainian citizens must do so immediately,” Macron said.

Call for new systems and interceptors

The French president emphasized the need for additional protection for the Ukrainian population. According to him, countries with the capacity to help must provide the necessary means now.

The appeal was made during a meeting in Berlin dedicated to supporting Ukraine. Representatives of Kyiv’s allies took part, as did representatives of US President Donald Trump.

Macron calls for a new discussion on NATO

Macron also insisted that the issue of Ukraine joining NATO be put back on the agenda. He linked his position to his assessment of Russia’s demands, which he described as maximalist.

“Given the maximalist nature of Russia’s position, I believe that we must raise the issue of Ukraine joining NATO again. Today, the question arises, including for us Europeans, of what will happen tomorrow,” the French president said.

Thus, Macron placed two priorities before Kyiv’s allies at the same time: the immediate strengthening of Ukraine’s air defenses and the resumption of discussions on Ukraine’s future NATO membership.

Sources: bta.bg