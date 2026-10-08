Over 1,000 people protested in Belgrade over restrictions on voting for Serbs abroad

Over 1,000 people gathered in front of the Republican Election Commission (REC) in Belgrade to protest against restrictions on voting for Serbian citizens living abroad ahead of the early parliamentary elections on October 25, DPA reported, BTA reports.

The protest was organized after the REC changed the location of polling stations abroad earlier this week, which are mostly located in Serbian embassies and consulates. As a result of the changes, some voters have to travel longer distances to exercise their right to vote.

New rules also stipulate that polling stations abroad will operate according to Serbian time, not local time. This means that Serbian citizens in countries such as Australia will have to vote at night.

The participants in the demonstration demanded that the REC repeal decisions that they believe will make it difficult for Serbs living abroad to vote.

Over 100,000 Serbian citizens living abroad have registered for the upcoming vote. Their number is significantly higher than in the 2023 parliamentary elections, when registered voters abroad were around 40,000, DPA notes.

The REC, which is dominated by representatives close to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP), said the changes were made on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The early parliamentary elections on October 25 will pit a student-led opposition movement against the ruling Serbian Progressive Party of former President Aleksandar Vucic, who has dominated the country's politics since 2012, DPA recalls.

Vucic stepped down from the presidency last month to lead the SPP in the upcoming elections in the hope of becoming prime minister.

The student movement emerged after mass protests sparked by the collapse of a railway canopy station in Novi Sad in November 2024. The tragedy killed 16 people.

Critics of the government have accused the government of negligence and corruption in connection with the tragedy, leading to months of mass demonstrations.