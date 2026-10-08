"Gift" for Putin: Heavy Russian Strikes Against Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on October 7th, 130 "Shahed" drones, 48 cruise missiles and an unknown number of ballistic missiles were launched from Russia. Five ballistic missiles were shot down.

The strikes were mainly against the Kiev, Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the main target was the production and storage facilities of the Fire Point company - a Ukrainian manufacturer of long-range drones and "Flamingo" missiles. But in a number of places, residential buildings were hit.

Zelensky: "The strike was combined"

As a result of yesterday's Russian strikes against Ukraine, a total of 32 people died. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, a hundred people were injured in the last 24 hours.

"The strike was combined - many ballistic missiles, many cruise missiles, drones. Putin made himself this "present" for his birthday - killing people, children,", the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky stressed how important it is for leaders not to remain silent about what happened and called for sanctions against Russia to be strengthened. "Putin can still sell oil, and when he calculates the profits in dollars and euros, the war pays off for him - it is profitable for him to wage war." The Ukrainian president emphasized that this is a problem not only for Ukraine and its people, but also for everyone in Europe and the Western world.

Author: Sofia Serova