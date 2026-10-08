Three Years After October 7, Israel Remains Unsafe

Three years after the “Hamas“ attack on October 7, 2023, less than half of Israelis believe their country is safer than before the attack and the start of the war in Gaza. Nearly a third hold the opposite view and say that Israel has become less safe.

This is shown by a study by Dr. Nimrod Nir of the “Agam“ Institute and Dr. Gail Talshir of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The data outlines a crisis of confidence in the future that goes beyond immediate security fears.

Uncertainty for the country and the next generation

36% of respondents are pessimistic about Israel's future, while 33% say they are optimistic. Both shares are lower than in previous years, which the researchers say shows that uncertainty is gradually replacing both optimism and pessimism.

Less than a quarter of Israelis believe that their children will live in better conditions. The result shows that the prolonged war affects not only feelings of security but also expectations for the country's long-term development.

More than half of those surveyed, including both Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel, believe that the war has deepened divisions in society. Only about a quarter believe that it has strengthened national unity. Approximately 20% are considering leaving the country due to the current security and public relations situation.

Dissatisfaction with the goals of the war and governance

The survey also reports serious doubts about the way the government is conducting the war. Most Israelis believe that the goals set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defined as achieving a “complete victory”, have not been met. Less than 20% believe that these goals have been achieved to a large extent or completely.

The public continues to seek responsibility for the shortcomings that preceded the October 7 attack. About half of those surveyed point to the government as most responsible, while about a third point to the Israeli security services as primarily responsible.

Restoring security and preventing another attack like the one on October 7 are among the top priorities for the next government. Another major issue for voters is the reduction of the cost of living.

Netanyahu faces a political challenge

Only about a third of Israelis say they want Netanyahu to be prime minister again. Among those who prefer an alternative leadership, roughly half support former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. The rest are split between former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman.

The survey was conducted on October 5 and 6 among 2,437 Israelis aged 17 and over. The sample was designed to be representative of the adult population of Israel. The stated statistical error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points at a 99% confidence interval.

Sources: bta.bg