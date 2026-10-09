Putin: Russia will help Iran with the crisis in the Middle East

Russia is ready to do everything in its power to help Iran resolve the current situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenbashi. The two participated in a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

„You know our position. We, for our part, are ready to do everything in our power to help resolve this situation“, Putin said. He defined the situation in the Middle East as “the most pressing problem today“ and stated that Tehran is making genuine attempts to end the conflict.

The Russian president also positively assessed bilateral relations with Iran. According to him, they are developing on the basis of a fundamental agreement signed in early 2025. Putin pointed to the humanitarian sphere as an example of cooperation between the two countries and stated: “Overall, our relations are strengthening“.

On the sidelines of the CIS summit, Putin also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

Meeting with Gerhard Schröder in Moscow

Meanwhile, Putin hosted former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder at his home in Moscow on the occasion of his birthday. The Kremlin said the Russian president had learned from the media that Schröder was in Moscow on business and had invited him to join him.

„Yesterday morning, Vladimir Putin learned from the media that Gerhard Schröder was in Moscow on business. The president invited his old friend to join him“, the Kremlin said.

The announcement was accompanied by photos of the two smiling and shaking hands. The meeting came amid criticism in Germany of Schröder's long-standing ties with the Russian president.

The 82-year-old Schröder, who was German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, was appointed to the supervisory board of the Russian supermarket chain “Hyperglobus“. The chain was previously owned by the German group “Globus“.

Because of his closeness to Putin, Schröder has already been deprived of the privileges granted to former German heads of government. In May, Putin suggested that Europe choose the former chancellor as a mediator in resolving the conflict, but the proposal was rejected by the 27 countries of the European Union.

Sources: bta.bg