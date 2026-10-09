Train collides with electric locomotive in Lviv: eight injured

Eight people were injured in a collision between a diesel train on the route “Lviv - Sokal“ and an electric locomotive at Podzamche station in Lviv. Among them are the driver and assistant driver of the diesel train, as well as six passengers, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported. The drivers of the electric locomotive were not injured.

Initially, “Ukrainian Railways“ reported a driver with a leg injury and four passengers who are receiving medical assistance. “When departing from Podzamche station, the diesel train “Lviv - Sokal“ collided with an electric locomotive. The driver of the diesel train suffered a leg injury, and four passengers are receiving medical assistance. The drivers of the electric locomotive were not injured“, the company said in a statement.

Rescuers freed a person from the cabin

After the collision, rescuers worked to free the driver, who remained trapped in the cabin, Lviv Mayor Andrey Sadoviy said. Railway specialists and special services were sent to the scene to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The prosecutor's office is checking for violation of the rules

Under the procedural guidance of the Galitsky District Prosecutor's Office in Lviv, a decision is being made whether the case data should be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations. The legal qualification being checked is under Part 2 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation by a railway employee of the traffic or operation safety rules, resulting in moderate or severe bodily injury or significant material damage.

At this stage, the prosecutor's office has not indicated the cause of the collision and has not announced any charges. The circumstances of the case are yet to be clarified within the framework of the investigation.

Sources: pravda.com.ua