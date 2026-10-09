Plane carrying Ecuadorian valuables skids off runway in Cuenca VIDEO

A Cessna Grand Caravan EX plane carrying valuables for the Central Bank of Ecuador skidded off the runway upon landing at the “Mariscal La Mar“ airport in Cuenca. After the incident, the aircraft ended up on “Hurtado de Mendoza“ avenue in the Milchichig district.

The plane was flying from Guayaquil to Cuenca and was chartered as an air taxi to transport valuables. There were two people on board. They were injured, but their condition was assessed as stable.

The valuables remained under guard

The Central Bank of Ecuador reported that the cargo was not damaged. “The valuables are intact, secured and under guard“, the institution said, as quoted by Ecuadorian media. Police and the prosecutor's office participated in securing the cargo until it was moved.

Firefighters, medical teams, police, airport officials and road mobility authorities were sent to the scene. Traffic on the “Hurtado de Mendoza“ and “Espanya“ avenues was temporarily restricted after the accident.

Specialists drained the fuel from the plane before it was evacuated from the area. The reasons for the runway exit have not been announced. They must be established as part of a technical investigation.

Sources: rbc.ru, expreso.ec, primicias.ec