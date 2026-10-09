Britain imposes new sanctions on Russia

The UK has imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the oil sector, the shadow fleet, financial networks and companies involved in supplying the Russian military industry. The list includes a total of 38 organizations and individuals.

Among those sanctioned are Russian oil companies “Zarubezhneft“ and “Kapital“. With the new measures, British sanctions now cover over 90% of Russia's total oil production capacity.

Another 12 tankers added to the list

London has also imposed restrictions on 12 more oil tankers believed to be operating as part of the Russian shadow fleet. This brings the total number of sanctioned vessels to over 600.

The term “shadow fleet“ is used for a network of ships that transport Russian oil and attempt to circumvent international restrictions. According to British authorities, these vessels are often older, use covert practices and may fly foreign flags.

Measures against crypto platforms and payment operators

The new sanctions affect three more cryptocurrency trading platforms and two payment platforms. Three of the financial entities are linked to Kyrgyzstan, and restrictions have also been imposed on one individual.

The British government suspects that these structures are being used by Russia to circumvent financial sanctions. Some of them have also been linked to networks for transferring funds outside the traditional financial system.

Restrictions on military goods suppliers

The package includes 17 organizations and individuals that British authorities claim are involved in the supply of goods important to the Russian military effort. Among them are Russia-based importers of metalworking machinery, electronics and materials used in the production of ballistic missiles and drones.

The goods have been identified by the UK, the US and the European Union as vital to Russia's ongoing military operations. According to London, some of the trade is being concealed through third countries.

Miliband: We will support Ukraine "as long as necessary"

The new sanctions were announced during a visit by British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to Ukraine. He and President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the site of a Russian missile strike on a five-story apartment building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. The attack killed 22 civilians.

“We will be with you for as long as necessary“, said Ed Miliband, addressing Volodymyr Zelensky.

The British Foreign Secretary said that support for Kiev would not remain just words and that the new sanctions package was part of London's concrete actions against the financing and supply of the Russian military machine.

Sources: bnrnews.bg