Trump is considering a plan for a three-day military operation against Iran

US President Donald Trump is considering a new plan for a military operation against Iran, which envisages a short but intense campaign lasting about three days. His plan was presented after a meeting of national security advisers last week, the New York Times reports, citing its sources, News.bg reports.

According to the publication, the US president is familiarizing himself with options developed by the Pentagon for striking Iran's arsenals of drones and missiles, energy infrastructure facilities, as well as other military targets.

At the same time, Trump stated a day earlier that any possible strikes would not begin before the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.

According to information from US officials, in recent months, representatives of the security forces have proposed a total of five times the conduct of large-scale military operations against Iran or against the Yemeni Houthi movement supported by Tehran.

However, all five proposals were rejected by Trump. The new plan is another option for military action, which is being considered by the US administration, but so far there is no information about a final decision to start the operation.