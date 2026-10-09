The victims of the collapsed building in Istanbul have reached five, the architect has been arrested

A total of five people have been killed after the collapse of the first three floors of a seven-story building in the Maltepe district of Istanbul yesterday morning. This morning at 6:15 a.m. (local and Bulgarian time - ed.) The rescue and search operation ended with the removal of the last body, the Turkish state television "TRT Haber" reported.

A total of 14 people were pulled from the rubble. Four of them were dead when they were pulled out, and one died in the hospital.

The signal for the collapse of the first three floors of a seven-story building was given yesterday morning at 5:40. The building had 12 apartments, in which, according to official data, 33 people lived. The ground floor housed a studio, which was unoccupied at the time of the collapse.

Those on the upper floors were evacuated with the help of rescue teams. A total of 774 personnel and two drones, 237 cars and 10 dogs participated in the rescue operations.

A total of 55 people from three buildings near the collapsed building were evacuated after yesterday's incident. 44 people were left without shelter and are accommodated in a hotel. Some of those affected were also provided with psychological assistance by the teams of the Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).

Activities to empty the upper floors of the building have already begun in order to reduce the downward pressure. Controlled demolition is underway.

The investigation has been entrusted to the Deputy Prosecutor General and a prosecutor. The architect and the construction manager of the building have been arrested. The owner died in 2016.

An investigation is underway to identify the individuals who signed the building's documents and deeds.