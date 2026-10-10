Russian KAB hits five-story apartment building in Zaporozhye

Russian troops have struck a five-story apartment building in Zaporozhye with guided aerial bombs. When hit, part of one of the entrances was destroyed, and structures collapsed at the level of the second floor. People are under the rubble, and there are also reports of injuries.

„A five-story apartment building was hit in Zaporozhye. As a result of the strike, one of the entrances was partially destroyed. Structures collapsed at the level of the second floor“, said the acting head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration Mikhail Semikin.

According to the Defense Council of the Zaporozhye Region, part of the five-story building was destroyed in the direct hit. Other residential buildings were also damaged. The exact number of injured was not specified.

At around 5:00 AM, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of guided bombs by Russian tactical aircraft in the direction of Zaporizhia. At the site of the destroyed apartment building, efforts to clear the debris and search for people under it continue.

Sources: pravda.com.ua