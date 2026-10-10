Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has proposed the creation of a new format for cooperation between Tehran and the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The idea, called “CIS+1“, was presented at a meeting of the countries of the organization against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States.

“Iran proposes to create a flexible and effective mechanism for dialogue and cooperation in the format “CIS countries plus Iran“, or “CIS+1“, Pezeshkian said. According to him, Tehran is perceived as a natural part of the interconnected region due to its geographical, historical and cultural ties with the countries of the community.

The proposed format should cover energy, trade, investment, transit, mining and technology. Other possible areas include water resources, environmental protection, tourism, science and culture. Pezeshkian also pointed to common problems such as climate change, water shortages, environmental risks to the Caspian Sea and the Aral Sea region, organized crime and drug trafficking.

The initiative was made at a time when markets are sensitive to any development surrounding the conflict between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump said that the US side will not attack Iran before the midterm elections on November 3 and reported positive talks with Tehran. This reduced fears of an imminent escalation of hostilities.

In morning trading on October 9, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 126 points, or also by 0.3%, and the S&P 500 added 0.3%. A day earlier, the S&P 500 had lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.3%.

In the energy market, Brent futures fell 0.3% to $103.93 a barrel, while WTI fell 0.5% to $91.43. According to market material from Vietnam.vn, prices reacted to signals of a reduction in US military activity against Iran, but Brent remained above $100 a barrel. Earlier, attacks on merchant ships near the Strait of Hormuz heightened concerns about supply disruptions.

Investors' attention also remained focused on the technology sector. OpenAI's expected annual revenue growth was estimated at about $50 billion, down from the previously reported $68 billion, raising questions about the growth of AI companies.

SpaceX has also attracted interest by acquiring low-frequency radio spectrum licenses in the United States. The ability to directly connect smartphones to satellites increases competition for traditional carriers AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

“The recent volatility could create buying opportunities for some stocks,“ said Bob Edwards, chief investment officer at Edwards Asset Management. He warned that the direction of the markets will depend on corporate earnings and political developments in the weeks leading up to the election.

Sources: prufy.ru, vietnam.vn, baocaovien.vn