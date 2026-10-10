Taiwan increases defense spending to prevent war

Taiwan is increasing its defense spending not to provoke China, but to prevent war and protect its freedom. This was stated by President Lai Chin-te in a speech on the occasion of the island's national holiday on October 10, Al Jazeera and Reuters reported. The statement comes against the backdrop of increased military and political pressure from Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of Chinese territory and does not rule out the use of force to establish control over it.

„Taiwan values peace, but we will not give up our freedom. "We are open to exchanges and contacts, but we will not accept subjugation," Lai told thousands of citizens, foreign diplomats and official guests gathered outside the presidential residence in Taipei.

The president stressed that the island's strengthening of its defense capabilities should not be seen as a threat to China. "Our goal in increasing investment in national defense is not to provoke war, but to prevent it," he said. According to him, Taiwan is strengthening its own defense not to abandon dialogue, but to ensure that any negotiations will be conducted on an equal footing and with dignity.

The government in Taipei has earmarked a record 1.1 trillion Taiwan dollars, or approximately 34.5 billion US dollars, for defense in 2027. The amount represents more than 3% of the island's gross domestic product and is part of efforts to modernize the armed forces in the face of growing military tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

China intensifies military pressure

Lai accused Beijing of continuing to exert pressure through military operations and actions in the so-called a gray zone, the aim of which is to gradually change the existing situation in the Taiwan Strait without reaching an open armed conflict.

“Peace cannot be based solely on wishes, and tolerance cannot become an excuse for aggressors to advance further and further“, warned the Taiwanese president. He stressed that the island's determination to defend its freedom is important not only for its future, but also for the international order and the principle that force should not prevail over rules.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, 21 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval ships were spotted around the island in the past 24 hours. Thirteen of the planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which has long served as the unofficial border between the two countries, and entered the island's air defense identification zone.

China considers Lai Chin-te a separatist and has so far rejected his proposals for talks. Beijing continues to insist that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory, although the island has its own democratically elected government and armed forces.

The last large-scale Chinese military exercises around Taiwan took place in late December 2025, following the announcement of an $11 billion US arms package for the island. China has staged similar maneuvers since Lai's first speech on the occasion of the National Day in 2024.

Taiwan expects new US weapons worth $14 billion

The United States remains Taiwan's most important security partner, even though Washington severed formal diplomatic relations with Taipei nearly half a century ago and recognized the government in Beijing.

Taiwan is currently waiting for US President Donald Trump to approve a new arms package worth $14 billion, which includes Patriot air defense systems.

In May, after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trump suggested that arms supplies to Taiwan could be used as part of negotiations with China. The statement raised concerns about future US support for the island. However, representatives from Washington and Taipei have repeatedly stated that US policy towards Taiwan remains unchanged.

In his speech, Lai welcomed the possibility of dialogue between the US and China, but insisted that such talks must respect the right of the Taiwanese people to exist and independently determine their future. He called on democratic countries in the Indo-Pacific region to join forces to preserve peace and stability.