The maximum age of human life has been indicated

The maximum human lifespan remains within the range of 122-125 years, and humanity has not yet managed to overcome this threshold. This was stated by Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Lukyanov, Rector of the Russian National Research Medical University “N. I. Pirogov“, during the scientific festival “Science 0+“, TASS reports.

According to the scientist, despite the significant progress of medicine and the increase in average life expectancy, the maximum age reached by people remains practically unchanged. Lukyanov pointed out that over the past thousand years, humanity has not managed to cross the threshold of approximately 122-125 years.

“Ultimately, we still face certain limits. No one has managed to exceed 122-125 years either a thousand years ago or today. The maximum age remains the same“, said the academician during a lecture at the festival.

Lukyanov explained that, in his view, the aging of living organisms is associated with a biological program, the duration of which differs in individual species. He presented aging as an evolutionary mechanism that limits the lifespan of an individual organism, including so that it does not compete with subsequent generations for resources.

According to the academician, this mechanism is also associated with the development of systemic diseases that appear with advancing age. He emphasized that different biological species have different lifespans, which, in his opinion, indicates the existence of certain mechanisms for regulating aging.

Who is the longest-lived person in history?

The officially recognized record for human longevity belongs to the Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who lived 122 years and 164 days. She was born on February 21, 1875, and died on August 4, 1997, in Arles, France. Her age is documented and recognized by the Guinness Book of Records.