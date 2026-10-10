Three children among 17 victims of Russian attack on Zaporozhye

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Zaporozhye has reached 17 people, including three children. The strikes were carried out in the morning on residential areas of the city, and a five-story apartment building was also hit.

Earlier, the co-chairman of the Defense Council of the Zaporozhye region, Ivan Fedorov, reported eight dead and 16 injured. Two of the injured were in serious condition. At that time, the fate of 12 more people was unknown. After 13:00, the number of victims increased to 15, and after 15:00, the death of two more people was confirmed.

Woman survives more than eight hours under rubble

Rescuers found a woman alive under the destroyed structures. She remained under the rubble for more than eight hours, after which she was pulled out and handed over to a medical team. According to local media Inform.zp.ua, the rescue operation at the scene is continuing, as there may be other people under the rubble.

The authorities in Zaporizhia have declared October 11 a day of mourning for the victims of the attack. Rescue teams continue to clear the destroyed buildings and inspect the areas around the hit apartment blocks.