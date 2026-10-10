Abbas postpones Palestinian elections to September 2027

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has canceled legislative elections scheduled for November 28, 2026, and set September 11, 2027 as the date for simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. The decision was announced in a presidential decree.

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization has approved the postponement. The reason given is the deteriorating conditions in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians say Israel has prevented election materials and international observers from entering Gaza.

“Conditions in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip are not suitable for holding elections,“ the committee said in a statement, quoted by the Associated Press. The decision followed meetings of Palestinian factions in Cairo, where the vote was discussed.

Vote postponed again

The last elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council were held in 2006, when Hamas won a majority. In 2007, the group took control of the Gaza Strip after clashes with Abbas's Fatah party. Since then, the Palestinian political system has remained divided between Gaza and the West Bank.

Mahmoud Abbas was elected president in 2005. Presidential elections have not been held for more than two decades, and both presidential and parliamentary votes have been postponed several times during his term.

The postponement comes amid attempts by various political forces to unite against Fatah. Partners in discussion include Hamas, “Islamic Jihad“ and the bloc around former Fatah security chief Mohammed Dahlan.

“Abbas is horrified by the electoral alliance that unites our faction with opposition forces and Fatah representatives who reject his leadership“, said Dimitri Diliani, a spokesman for Dahlan's faction.

A survey by the Palestinian Center for Political and Sociological Research conducted in August among 1,270 people showed that 79% of respondents wanted Abbas to resign. The data was published by “The National“.

The new schedule foresees that on September 11, 2027, Palestinians will vote simultaneously for a president and members of the Legislative Council. The vote will depend on security, access to Gaza and the ability to organize voting in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, thenationalnews.com