MFA warns Bulgarians of dangerous weather in three states

The MFA has warned Bulgarian citizens in parts of California, Arizona and Nevada of worsening weather conditions. The reason is the passage of Tropical Storm “Rachel“ - an organized storm with sustained winds between 63 and 118 km/h. Torrential rains, strong winds and local flooding are expected.

“The MFA recommends that Bulgarian citizens (...) refrain from traveling to the affected areas“, the department's warning states. The advisory applies to both residents and visitors to the three states.

Areas affected

In California, the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego, as well as Long Beach, are listed. In Arizona, the advisory covers the areas around Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Kingman, and in Nevada, Las Vegas, Henderson, and other locations.

The U.S. National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of flash flooding as several waves of storms move through southern Nevada, southeastern California, and northwestern Arizona. Flash flooding develops quickly, often within minutes or hours, and can inundate roads, underpasses, and low-lying areas.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a moderate risk of excessive rainfall for parts of Southern California, northwestern Arizona, and southern Nevada. In the mountainous regions of Southern California, rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, or approximately 25 to 76 millimeters, is possible.

What does this mean for Bulgarian citizens

In practice, the warning means not to undertake unnecessary travel to the affected areas, and when moving, to check the latest local warnings for road closures, flooding and high winds. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges citizens to monitor the current forecasts of the National Weather Service and follow the instructions of local authorities.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect in parts of San Diego County. This means that hazardous weather conditions are possible and that people should monitor whether the warning will be changed or expanded.

If in need of consular assistance, Bulgarians can contact the Consulate General in Los Angeles at +1 310 478 6700 or the after-hours hotline at +1 310 437 3606. In case of emergency situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also lists 24-hour hotlines in Bulgaria: +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56 and +359 893 339 616.

Sources: mfa.government.bg, weather.gov, wpc.ncep.noaa.gov