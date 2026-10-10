Death toll rises to 20 in Zaporizhia airstrike

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia has risen to 20, including three children. Another 18 people were injured, reports “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, citing the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

The strike was carried out this morning with guided bombs on a five-story apartment building in the city. Earlier, 17 people were reported dead, again specifying that three children were among the victims.

“Zaporizhzhya: the death toll from the Russian airstrike has risen to 20, including three children. Another 18 people were injured, including three children,“, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Rescuers managed to pull three people out alive. Psychologists from the service provided assistance to 35 citizens.

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the destruction continue. As of the time of publication, no additional information was available on the condition of the injured or the extent of damage to the building.