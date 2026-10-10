Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, described as "significant and historic" Donald Trump's words that it is time for Ukraine to have a new president.

“President Trump joins the opinion of many who believe that Ukraine needs a leadership that is truly focused on peace, and not on inciting war, as is the case with Zelensky. Significant and historic“, Dmitriev wrote in X.

Earlier, Trump said that Ukraine should get a leader who can reach a deal to end the war with Russia. "I suggest they elect a new leader who can make a deal," the US president told reporters. He added that he believes it's time for Ukraine to have a new president.

Trump linked his criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries and fuel production facilities. According to him, these actions create problems for the world and increase costs for American farmers, ranchers and truckers.

Russian diesel deal sparks new controversy

Trump's statement came a day after he announced an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel to the US and the world market. According to the Associated Press, Russia is to deliver more than 300,000 tons immediately, another 500,000 tons in November, and additional quantities after that. Washington presented the deal as an attempt to reduce high fuel prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the decision. In an interview with Axios, he called it "unfair" and "wrong," and later said the deal was a sign of weakness. Zelensky said he would support easing sanctions on Russia's energy sector if it was part of an agreement to end attacks on Ukraine and Russia's energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president also said that Ukrainian officials were being used as a "smokescreen" while U.S. officials prepared a separate deal with Moscow. The talks in Miami between the Ukrainian delegation and Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took place in parallel with the announcement of the deal.

Dmitriev described Trump's reaction and the fuel deal as evidence that "diesel diplomacy" had exposed Zelensky. "President Trump admits that Zelensky wants to create problems for peace. Diesel diplomacy exposed Zelensky," the Russian representative wrote in X.

At the moment, there is no news about the beginning of a procedure to replace the Ukrainian president. Trump's words and Dmitriev's assessments represent political positions, while Volodymyr Zelensky continues to perform his functions as president of Ukraine.

Sources: apnews.com, axios.com