Panama declares state of emergency after earthquake

Panama has declared a state of emergency after two strong earthquakes and more than 100 aftershocks. There were no confirmed deaths or missing persons as of the latest official count, but 27 people suffered minor to moderate injuries, the National Civil Protection System said.

The first quake had a magnitude of 7.7, according to the US Geological Survey, while Panamanian authorities estimated it at 7.5. The epicenter was near the village of Pitalosa Arriba in Herrera province, at a depth of about 10 kilometers. A magnitude 6.6 earthquake followed, as well as aftershocks of magnitude 5.8, 5.5 and 5.2.

Hundreds of homes and schools damaged

426 homes were assessed as damaged, and 419 schools were affected. 21 health facilities are being inspected. Nine more bridges, roads, hotels, churches and public buildings were damaged.

The most serious damage was in the central provinces of Veraguas, Herrera, Cocle and Los Santos. In the historic town of La Villa de Los Santos, homes and the church of “San Atanasio“, declared a national historical heritage, collapsed. In Penonome, the cathedral, the governor's office building and the Dos Continentes hotel were damaged.

Authorities also reported road closures due to landslides and damaged sections. About 300 people from the island of Cañas were evacuated due to rising sea levels and strong waves. A temporary shelter in Penonome is taking in 13 people, including five children.

Water supply problems and evacuations

One of the treatment plants supplying Panama City was operating at 20 percent of its capacity. Tents with beds were set up in six hospitals while specialists assessed the condition of the buildings.

Many residents in the affected areas spent the night outside their homes because of the ongoing tremors. “It was terrible. "I can tell you with absolute certainty that in my 90 years I have never experienced anything like this. It was extremely strong," Tony Jimenez, whose home was partially destroyed, told The Associated Press.

In Panama City, Tocumen Airport temporarily suspended operations after the first tremor, but later resumed operations. The Panama Canal continues to operate normally, with specialized teams conducting inspections of facilities.

Government begins distributing aid

President Jose Raul Mulino called an emergency cabinet meeting and announced measures to direct aid to affected families. Water, food and basic supplies are being distributed, and a decision is expected on Sunday on the resumption of classes.

Civil defense continues to assess buildings and infrastructure. So far, the worst damage has been localized in the central part of the country, but authorities have reported damage in all 10 provinces and two local autonomous territories.

Sources: apnews.com, elsiglo.com.pa, prensa.com