New attack causes fire at Riyadh airport VIDEO

A new attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has caused a fire at passenger terminal No. 4. An unidentified projectile was targeted at the facility, the Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said.

Coalition spokesman General Turki Al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport. No data on victims and wounded in the new attack has been announced.

Previous attack in Riyadh

The new strike was carried out after an attack on the same airport, which killed 12 people and injured over 300. The military coalition said that the Houthis were responsible for the attack.

In the latest incident, confirmed information is limited to the fire that broke out in Terminal No. 4 and the interception of the missile near the “King Khalid“ International Airport. Data on the extent of the damage and the operation of the airport after the attack have not been reported.

Sources: bta.bg