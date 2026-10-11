A man stabbed a serviceman from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCS) in the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv region

An unknown man wounded a serviceman from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCS) in the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv region. The attack took place at around 4:20 p.m. on October 11 on Tarnavskyi Street, reports Ukrainska Pravda, citing the police in the Lviv region.

The serviceman was part of a group that notified citizens about mobilization and checked military registration documents. According to preliminary data, the man attacked him and hit him in the neck, probably with a knife, after which he fled.

„Other participants in the group provided the victim with first aid and called an „ambulance“. Currently, the injured person is in intensive care,“ the police in the Lviv region indicate.

Law enforcement agencies are establishing the identity of the attacker and are taking action to detain him. At the moment, there is no information that he has been identified or detained, and the legal qualification of the case is still being specified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua