Pakistan has imposed a state of emergency and governor's rule in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. The federal government's decision temporarily removes the provincial administration, led by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from power.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the cabinet's recommendation after an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The measures were taken under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan's Constitution.

The federal government said the provincial government had "deliberately withdrawn from the fight against terrorism". Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that the number of terrorist and extremist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased by 196% in the last two and a half years.

“The main reasons for the state of emergency are the deterioration of law and order and the lack of support from the provincial government in the fight against terrorism,“ Tarar told a press conference in Islamabad.

Army deployed in province

The federal government has authorized the deployment of the Pakistani army to assist civil authorities. Containers have been placed around Peshawar, the provincial capital, and a police presence has been increased. Mobile communications and internet services were disrupted or slowed down in some areas, but there was no indication of a complete shutdown of the entire province.

The powers of the chief minister, provincial cabinet and councilors have been transferred to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. An 11-member advisory council has been set up to assist the administration. Dr. Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan has been appointed as the provincial chief secretary.

According to the Pakistani government, a separate secretariat will directly administer 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the federal level. Parliament is to hold separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate, as well as a joint session, to approve the measures.

Imran Khan's party will challenge the decision

The Tehreek-e-Insaf party has rejected the state of emergency and the governor's rule as unconstitutional and undemocratic. The party's chairman, Gohar Ali Khan, said the decision would be challenged in courts, parliament and through public demonstrations.

“Governorship and a state of emergency will not solve the province's problems. Fighting terrorism requires a common strategy developed through political consensus“, Gohar Ali Khan said.

According to the Associated Press, the measures were announced before a planned march on Islamabad by supporters of Imran Khan. Negotiations between the party and the federal government to postpone the protest failed.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan said Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was detained while accompanying the protest march. “Dawn“ specified that the police have not confirmed the claim at this time.

Sources: apnews.com, dawn.com