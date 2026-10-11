Russian missile strike near Kharkiv injures six, including a child

Six people were injured in a Russian missile strike on a suburb of Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov announced. Among the injured is a child.

„An enemy missile strike was registered in the suburb of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the hit occurred near a grocery store. Six people were injured, including a child. All necessary medical assistance is being provided“, Sinegubov said.

The information does not provide details about the condition of the injured. The type of missile used was not specified. No casualties were reported.

Earlier that evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a Russian strike on the Kharkiv TPP-5. It is not clear from the published information whether the two strikes were part of the same attack.