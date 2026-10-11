Spanish police clear last camp in Ceuta

The Spanish National Police have cleared the last remaining migrant camp in Ceuta. Around 400 people were accommodated on Guano beach, and the operation to clear the area began shortly after 8:00 am, Euronews reports.

The operation involved officers from the National Police, special riot police, the immigration service, the Civil Guard and local police. The migrants were gathered and taken by buses to the Temporary Accommodation Center for Foreigners, where their data will be registered.

After registration, they will be accommodated in one of the camps set up by the Spanish government, including the port facility. Some of the migrants had already left the beach before the police arrived and had taken refuge in the surrounding hills. In two previous operations, others had also retreated to the mountainous area and returned when food was distributed.

Minors are separated from adults

A large number of minors were found during the operation. They were gathered separately and will be transported independently of the adults. Some of the children were holding signs reading: “Take us to a juvenile detention center“. According to local media, some of them had already tried to register, but had left the area.

After the beach was cleared, the dismantling of tents, the removal of waste and the cleaning of the area began. The camp was the last of the temporary accommodation sites for migrants left after the wave of migration from Morocco.

Royal visit scheduled for October 13

The operation took place two days before the visit of Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to Ceuta. On October 13, the royal couple will lead a ceremony in memory of those who died at sea during the mass border crossing near Tarajal.

After spending the night in the autonomous city, Felipe VI and Letizia will travel to Melilla. This will be the first time a Spanish monarch has spent the night in Ceuta since the visits of Alfonso XIII in 1904 and 1927.

Amid the migratory pressure, the European Commission presented a five-point plan to prevent, predict and manage sudden mass entries into the European Union. The plan is linked to previous events in Ceuta, when more than 72,000 migrants entered the enclave.

Sources: eurointegration.com, euronews.com