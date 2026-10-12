Grinkiewicz: Europe should step up support for Ukraine

Europe must step up its support for Ukraine to show Russia that its goals will not be achieved. This was stated by General Alexus Grinkiewicz, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, during the Warsaw Security Forum in a comment for Bloomberg.

According to him, the Russian campaign against Europe includes violations of NATO airspace, arson, sabotage and cyberattacks. “They are trying to break our collective will“, Grinkiewicz said.

The general cited Denmark and Germany as examples of countries that have increased their aid to Ukraine after hybrid attacks on their territory. "These are appropriate responses that show Russia that the goals it is trying to achieve are unattainable," he said.

Germany accuses Russia of attempted attack in Leipzig

NATO continues to largely leave it to individual countries to respond to such incidents on their own. In September, Germany for the first time officially accused Russia of attempting to attack Leipzig airport with a drone loaded with explosives.

"I am certainly not afraid to attribute this to Russia. If any country asks me, I will be happy to say so," Grinkevich said.

He said political forces in Europe that oppose continued aid to Ukraine would not be able to ignore the country's importance to European security. In 2027, important elections are coming up in a number of European countries.

“I think it will become very clear to them very soon what they need to do and why it is necessary for their own national security“, said NATO's supreme commander in Europe.

NATO relies on drones and artificial intelligence

Grinkiewicz is in Poland to present plans for the rapid defeat of Russia in the event of an attack on NATO territory. He scheduled the publication of this “theory of victory“ as a deterrent that should show Moscow what the consequences of such an attack would be.

The drones and artificial intelligence technologies are part of a strategy that should enhance NATO's already existing advantages, including the use of F-35 fighter jets.

When asked whether these plans could be hampered by talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about importing diesel fuel from Russia to the United States, Grinkevich said he was focused entirely on military matters. "Opportunities come and go. We have to look for them and use them when they open up," he said of attempts at dialogue to end the war.

On October 11, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate energy truce. However, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that after this statement, strikes were carried out on the TPP-5 in Kharkiv and a power plant in Kiev. Russia has not commented publicly on the announced ceasefire.

The White House clarified to Axios that by “energy ceasefire” Trump means the cessation of attacks only on oil refineries of both countries.