A group of fighters from the Third Army Corps "Azov" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), dressed in Russian military uniforms, was destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by TASS, citing a source in the Russian security structures, News.bg reports.

According to information from representatives of the Russian security services, Ukrainian servicemen tried to infiltrate positions of the Russian forces, posing as allies.

“Fighters from “Azov“, disguised in our uniforms, tried to infiltrate our positions, posing as allies, but were eliminated“, representatives of the services said.

According to the same source, the fighters were detected by Russian intelligence units, which confirmed their affiliation with the Ukrainian formation.

The information was reported by the Russian side and has not been independently confirmed in the provided material.