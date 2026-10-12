New European Union sanctions will make it harder for Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue the war against Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, quoted by Reuters and DPA, BTA reports.

“We are making it harder for Putin to continue his military aggression in violation of international law, as well as his cynical attempt to exhaust the civilian population of Ukraine through deadly bombings“, said Vaddeful.“

According to him, the EU is including more individuals and companies on its sanctions list than ever before - a total of over 1,600. “Almost all of them play a direct or indirect role in Russia's military actions“, the German minister added.“

Last week, EU representatives discussed and approved the inclusion of a total of 1,646 individuals and companies on the sanctions list against Russia. According to diplomats, most of them have ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.“

Additional sanctions are also planned against 77 individuals and entities who recently participated in organizing elections for the Russian State Duma in the occupied Ukrainian territories. The European Union considers these elections illegal.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris said that the EU should declare the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) a terrorist organization.