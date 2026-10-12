Risk of a direct missile collision! Saudi Arabia moves air defenses due to a shortage of systems

Saudi Arabia does not have enough air defense systems to intercept all the missiles and drones launched by the Houthis towards the kingdom, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources.

According to them, Riyadh is moving anti-aircraft batteries from one place to another to protect royal palaces and energy infrastructure. “Saudi Arabia is having difficulty ensuring security across the vast territory of the country“, the sources told the publication.

The kingdom has requested the appropriate assistance from Pakistan. In addition, the Saudi authorities are considering the possibility of engaging foreign fighters to support the Yemeni government in its fight against the Houthis. The publication did not specify specific countries or the size of a possible contingent.

Riyadh leaves open channel to Tehran

Amid the military escalation, Saudi Arabia is increasingly actively seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman supports economic pressure on Iran, but has ordered his advisers to maintain open channels of communication with Tehran.

This policy shows Riyadh's desire to limit the risk of direct conflict while supporting government forces in Yemen. Saudi Arabia leads the Arab coalition that is carrying out airstrikes on Houthi positions.

Over 300 injured in attack on Riyadh airport

In response, the Houthis are carrying out attacks on Saudi infrastructure. A strike on Riyadh's airport on Sunday killed more than 10 people and wounded more than 300, according to information cited by The Wall Street Journal. The Associated Press reported 12 dead and more than 300 wounded in the attack on King Khalid International Airport.

The aftermath of the attacks has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia to provide additional air defense systems and support from partner countries. So far, there have been no publicly confirmed details of a specific delivery from Pakistan or the involvement of foreign fighters.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com