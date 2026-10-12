NATO must modernize its military infrastructure in order to be able to transfer troops and equipment from Western to Eastern Europe more quickly. This was stated by the US Ambassador to the alliance Matthew Whitaker during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, quoted by “Politico“.

“We need to be able to transfer equipment and resources from the west to the east - where we expect a possible future conflict to arise“, Whitaker said. According to him, military mobility is among the key conditions for the defense of the eastern flank.

The American diplomat cited as problem areas the outdated military bases, fuel supply chains and agreements governing the deployment of American troops in Europe. The issues are part of the ongoing review of the military presence and basing of American armed forces on the continent.

Europe is fourth in Washington's priorities

Whitaker said that Europe ranks fourth among the strategic priorities of the United States. Before it are the country's internal security, the Western Hemisphere and the Pacific region.

He did not announce specific decisions on the relocation or withdrawal of American troops from Europe. But the ambassador made it clear that Washington is reassessing its global commitments so as not to waste its military resources.

“The United States is not backing down. We are simply calling on you to step up,“ said Matthew Whitaker.

He said President Donald Trump wants allies to be able to act independently, rather than relying entirely on American support. “Superpowers and major world powers have most often run into problems when they have spread their influence and commitments too widely,“ the diplomat added.

Pressure for higher defense spending

Whitaker criticized countries that do not meet their defense spending commitments. He said he had sent a “very strong message” to political leaders in the Czech Republic, whose defense spending this year is about 1.8% of gross domestic product. That is below NATO's current 2% target.

According to the US ambassador, European governments must continue to strengthen their armed forces. He warned that Europe still lacks many of the capabilities needed for its own defense.

European Defense Commissioner Andrew Kubiliu also stressed the need for Europe to reduce its military dependence on Washington. He pointed to the development of European systems to counter drones, satellite communications and surveillance capabilities.

Marcin Przysztac, an adviser to the Polish president, called on Western European allies to accelerate the increase in defense spending. He stressed that the responsibility for Europe's collective defense should remain with NATO, and not be transferred to the European Union.

Sources: news.bg