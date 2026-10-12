Under Guard and Defense! Saudi Crown Prince Hiding in Palaces with Bunkers

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud is moving between heavily guarded palaces equipped with bunkers amid increased Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The security measures were reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the crown prince's movements.

Mohammed bin Salman travels with a team of guards hand-picked by him. His last public appearance was last week. According to the publication, the restriction of his public appearances is directly related to the missile and drone attacks targeting the Saudi capital.

Riyadh seeks new air defense

Saudi Arabia is seeking air defense systems from various countries and has requested assistance from Pakistan. The attraction of foreign military personnel for operations in Yemen is also being discussed.

According to data cited by The Wall Street Journal, the Saudi authorities are experiencing a shortage of interceptor missiles. Missile defense systems are being redeployed to different areas to protect both key energy infrastructure and the royal palaces.

„Saudi Arabia is struggling to cover the country's vast territory with air defenses“, writes The Wall Street Journal, quoted by The Times of Israel.

The strikes are putting pressure not only on the security of the rulers, but also on the functioning of civilian infrastructure. At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in attacks on Riyadh airport. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for large-scale operations with missiles and drones.

The conflict in Yemen remains without a diplomatic solution

Riyadh continues to seek a diplomatic solution, although it is simultaneously considering options for strengthening its military defenses and for operations in Yemen. Saudi Arabia intervened directly in the conflict in 2015, when it led a coalition supporting the internationally recognized government against the Houthis.

The new wave of attacks shows that the threat now affects not only military sites, but also airports, energy facilities and centers of power. There has been no public confirmation from Saudi authorities about the specific routes and location of the crown prince.

Sources: news.bg, timesofisrael.com