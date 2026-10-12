Delayed deliveries! Poland is waiting for missiles for the Patriot systems later

Deliveries of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems in Poland will be delayed. This was stated by the operational commander of the Polish Land Forces, Major General Ireneusz Nowak, at a forum in Warsaw dedicated to defense.

According to him, the delay will not only affect the Patriot missiles, but also other American weapons systems intended for Poland.

New delays are also possible

„At the moment, it seems that we will also be affected. This is evident in relation to the Patriot missiles. They will certainly be delayed“, said Nowak.

The Polish general warned that the consequences could also include deliveries that are already planned or are subject to existing contracts.

“Overall, there will be an impact and additional delays will follow on deliveries that are already planned or are subject to an existing contract“, he added.

Reuters reported in April that US officials had informed some European partners of possible delays in already agreed arms deliveries. The agency cited the pressure on US arms stocks due to the war in Iran as the reason.

At this stage, no new deadline has been announced for the delivery of the “Patriot“ missiles. The specific quantities that will be delivered with a delay have not been specified. Novak did not specify which other contracts could be affected.

Sources: bta.bg