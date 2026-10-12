Andy Burnham: Iranian military almost certainly behind Fairford incident

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said it was "highly likely" the incident at the Fairford military airport was coordinated in Iran and "almost certainly" directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“I can confirm our assessment that it is very likely that this was coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by the IRGC“, Burnham told the British parliament.

The incident began on September 27 near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Five British nationals were arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences and explosives offences. They were later released on bail without charge.

Base used by US bombers

Fairford Air Base is used by US bombers for operations against Iran. The United States withdrew its aircraft from the base after the incident due to threats from Iran.

US officials said the investigation was related to an alleged plot to carry out a drone attack. British authorities have not publicly released all the details of the plan, and the investigation is ongoing.

Iran has rejected the accusations of involvement in the incident, describing them as “baseless and malicious speculation“.

London announces new sanctions

Burnham said that Britain would not accept threats on its territory and would use its powers against Iranian criminal networks and their funding channels.

“We will not tolerate such threats on our territory“, said the British prime minister.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced that he had summoned the Iranian ambassador to London. He said Iran's attempts to undermine Britain's security through criminal networks, groups and state-sponsored actions were unacceptable.

London imposed sanctions on Ruhollah Bazgandi, head of counterintelligence at the KGIR, and Shahram Ali Reza Tamarzadeh Jaki, associated with the criminal network “Zindashti“. The measures include an asset freeze, a travel ban and a ban on holding senior positions.

Miliband said the two were sanctioned for their alleged role in facilitating or carrying out hostile activity on behalf of the Iranian regime, including planning and carrying out attacks abroad.

Burnham indicated that Britain would also take additional measures against Iran and the KGIR. So far, British authorities have not announced when the new sanctions will be announced.

Sources: bta.bg, independent.co.uk, apnews.com