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Russian strike on Kharkiv: 11 injured, entrance to apartment building collapses

Russian strike on Kharkiv: 11 injured, entrance to apartment building collapses

Rocket destroys entrance to four-story apartment building. There may be people under the rubble, Ukrainian rescue services say

Oct 13, 2026 03:09 72

Russian strike on Kharkiv: 11 injured, entrance to apartment building collapses - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Eleven people were injured in a Russian strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 12, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said. Among the injured was a rescuer who was hospitalized.

Residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Kholodnogorsk and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city were hit. One of the rockets hit a four-story apartment building, completely destroying the entrance.

„There may be people under the rubble“, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Fires and destruction were recorded in other places in Kharkiv. Firefighting and emergency rescue operations continue.

Ukrainian rescue services have not announced a final number of people who may be under the rubble. The teams' work continues.

Sources: pravda.com.ua