Moscow mayor reports downed drones near capital

Russian air defense forces have shot down 10 more drones flying towards Moscow, the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. According to him, emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris.

“Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris“, Sobyanin said. His statement did not provide any information about deaths, injuries or damage.

A series of drone reports

Earlier in the evening, the mayor first reported 10, and then 15, downed drones heading towards Moscow. On the morning of October 12, he also announced 16 drones destroyed on the approaches to the capital. The various reports cover individual moments and do not provide grounds for a single final assessment without additional clarification from the Russian authorities.

Against the backdrop of the drone threat, Rosaviatsia introduced restrictions on the reception and take-off of aircraft at three Moscow airports. The measure was explained by the need to ensure flight safety.

Data on attacks in Russian regions

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that on the night of October 12, air defense intercepted and destroyed 151 drones over Russian regions. These data were presented by the Russian side and have not been independently confirmed.

Vedomosti also reported a series of reports by Sobyanin about downed drones near Moscow, as well as temporary flight restrictions. As of the latest announcement, there is no official information on when the normal operation of airports will be restored.

Sources: rbc.ru, vedomosti.ru